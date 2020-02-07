The Bern Township supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 4, tabled a proposed agreement with the Animal Rescue League of Berks County for 2020 animal control services.
Township Manager Brian Potts said the proposal from the ARL would cost the same as last year, $1 per resident, with the provision that the Cumru Township-based ARL would no longer transport animals.
Police Chief Wesley R. Waugh told the supervisors that was not good news.
“We have time commitments, and that trip down there will take someone (a police officer) out of the township for about an hour,” Waugh said. “This could incur problems with officers not trained to handled dogs, as well as injuries, workman’s comp claims and torn seats (in police vehicles).”
Waugh said the current arrangement is for the police to cage any animals, and the ARL then comes to claim them.
Dr. Boyd C. Wagner III, a Bern supervisor who also sits on the ARL board of directors, said he will speak to the ARL about the situation before the supervisors make a decision on an agreement.
“There would be no sense in having this (agreement) if the police have to get involved,” Wagner said.
In another matter, the supervisors announced that a proposal from Reitnouer Inc. of Birdsboro to build a 400,000-squarefoot manufacturing facility near the intersection of West Leesport Road and Stinson Drive has been withdrawn.
The plan had been before the planning commission since 2018 and had drawn objections from nearby residents because their residential neighborhood abutted the light industrial zoning district where the warehouse was proposed.
Supervisor Irene Reed said the township received a letter from the developer, who said the plan was being withdrawn because a larger site is needed.