State Police investigated a death after fire crews responded to a garage fire in Bethel Township on May 20.
Bethel Fire Department was dispatched at 10:16 a.m. for a structure fire at 2790 Camp Swatara Road in Bethel Township.
Police report that Terry A. Naftzinger, 46, who earlier had been working in the garage, was very distraught upon seeing the fire. He then walked off into the woods with a gun.
Bethel Township police initially responded and then requested assistance from State Police. A state police helicopter was summoned to this location. Naftzinger was located by the helicopter in the woods about 100 yards from the fire. The pilot directed the officers on the ground to his location.
Police located Naftzinger in the woods, he was declared deceased at that time.
Police report that a hand gun was located near him.
The investigation determined the cause of the garage fire was accidental and related to welding activities inside the garage.
Police were assisted by the Berks County Coroner’s office.