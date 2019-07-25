Summer is in full swing at Bethel-Tulpehocken Public Library, with nearly 450 children and adults reading and earning tickets for chances to win prizes.
Library Director Kaitlin Lehman attributes the success to the staff promoting the program and the cool prizes on display atop the children’s bookcases.
In addition to chances to win prizes, patrons may use their earned tickets at the ongoing book sale (one ticket earns one item from the sale) or at BTPL’s annual Summer Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be carnival games, a bouncy house, food stands, prizes and lots of fun.
You want to come but didn’t read yet this summer? No problem. Purchase tickets at the carnival, or head over now and sign up for summer reading club and get reading and earning tickets!
Stop in at BTPL and grab a book, see the prizes that can be won, or attend fun Outer Space Programs every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Summer Reading ends Aug. 18, so don’t wait!