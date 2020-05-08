A Blandon woman has died in Lehigh Valley Hospital of injuries suffered Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Route 222 in Richmond Township, authorities said Thursday, May 7.
Faith Riedel, 63, was pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, by a hospital physician, according to the Lehigh County Coroner Eric D. Minnich.
Her death was attributed to multiple injuries and was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. Riedel was transported by ambulance to the hospital near Allentown.
Fleetwood police, who patrol the township, provided this account: Riedel and three other riders were heading north about 4 p.m. near Schuler Road.
The group was going to turn onto Kempsville Road but Riedel, the lead rider, was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Patrick Ryan, Fleetwood.
Witnesses said Ryan had changed lanes as he approached the group and the other riders yelled to Riedel but she didn’t hear them and pedaled into Ryan’s lane.
Riedel, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown. A passersby stopped to render aid, and Riedel was breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
Riedel was the seventh person to die this year injuries from crashes on Berks roads.