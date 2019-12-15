The community turned out for Birdsboro’s Hometown Christmas celebration to share in some holiday spirit on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Birdsboro’s Hometown Christmas celebration was a jammed packed day of fun for the entire family, including Breakfast with Santa, a Christmas Carnival with children’s activities and card making at the Boone Area Library, and a craft show at the Birdsboro Community Memorial Center that featured face painting, cookie decorating, dance performances, and for the adults wine and beer sampling.
The main event began at 4 p.m. at Main Bird Park, with Santa arriving at 4:30 and greeting children in the gazebo.
“Birdsboro Christmas is our family tradition,” said Tammy Naus of Birdsboro. “We bring our grandkids every year.”
“Decorating cookies was my favorite part,” said Kaiden Neiman, 8.
Attendees were able to warm up at a bonfire supplied and maintained by the Birdsboro-Union Fire Department.
Abundant Life Church and F.M. Brown's Sons, Inc. provided hayrides for visitors.
The Art Bus, new this year, was parked in the borough lot and allowed children some crafting time out of the cold weather.
Each year, a live nativity is provided by St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, The Church of the Nazarene, The Knights of Columbus and other volunteers.
Musical performances were provided by the Abundant Life Band, Daniel Boone Jazz Band, Three Fold Blessing and the Daniel Boone Select Chorus who performed several songs including Mariah Carey's popular arrangement of "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
Food and drinks were a huge part of this year’s event with everything from hot cider and ice coffee, popcorn and hotdogs to waffles and soup, cookies and cobbler.
St Mark's Lutheran Church volunteers made and served 452 Pearl Sugar Belgian Waffles, made with Pearl Sugar imported from Belgium.
Boy Scout Troop and Pack 595 used Dutch Ovens to make cherry, blueberry, and apple cobbler. They went through five cobblers in the first 20 minutes and expected to give away 25 or 30 cobblers.
“Historically from the Wild Wild West and they are charcoal heated. Basically, anything you can cook in an oven, you can cook in a Dutch Oven. Today we are doing cobblers. We have cherry, blueberry, and apple. Basically, we mix it up (the ingredients). We put coals underneath, coals on top. We rotate them so they cook evenly. Then, in about a half hour, they are done. Just like a cake in the oven,” said Kurt Freer, Scout Master.
2019 was the second year for Wish Lanterns. Birsboro Rotary Club provided 300 Wish Lanterns that volunteers handed out to each family. The lanterns were to be lit and released during the tree lighting. Unfortunately, the lantern launch was canceled due to wind. Everyone was encouraged to take the lanterns home to light at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The Hometown Christmas festivities concluded when the 26-foot tall tree, strung with 4,300 lights, was lit by Birdsboro Police Chief Todd Trupp.