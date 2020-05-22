Cub Scouts from Birdsboro Pack 595 have been baking and making Sunshine Bags to deliver with meals distributed to seniors in Birdsboro.
"The Scouts have seen the needs of some of our most vulnerable members of the community, our senior citizens, and they are aiding in supplying meals for these members in light of the current pandemic," said Pastor Jim Farnsworth of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Birdsboro.
St. Mark's Church delivers meals to about 23 to 30 homes of the seniors in the borough twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. They provide three entrees, sides, and healthy snacks to help get them through the week with home cooked meals.
The scouts are making cookies and desserts which are then added to the weekly meals and distributed to local seniors.
"One of the older scouts used his own money to buy snacks, activity books and personal hygiene items and packaged them in gallon bags to distribute to our seniors," said Farnsworth. "It is wonderful to see the scouts become aware of the needs of others and show great citizenship and compassion for those in need."
Declan Larrimore, 10, Bally, and his mother, Tanya, spent the day baking a variety of cookies, breads and cupcakes. Declan also put together Sunshine Bags for the seniors. He saved his own money to purchase items to donate to the seniors. Each bag included a puzzle book, pens, snacks, tissues, bath bombs, and a book of inspirational quotes.
“I like to give them out to everyone because this is one of the most horrible things that we’re going through," said Declan. "I hope they’re very happy to get the fun things that were in them. I would do this again as long as everyone else is happy, I’m happy.”
When talking about Cub Scouts Declan said, “I’m upset that we can’t go camping this year and see all of our friends. My favorite part of scouts is camping, going on trips and learning new things.”
His mother, Tanya, Pack 595 Committee member, said they enjoy making the baked goods together.
"It was something we knew we could do to give back to the community. St. Mark’s Church does so much for everyone that we were inspired to help out, too. The stay-at-home order is difficult for everyone and we understand that," said Tanya. "Declan and I just wanted to put a smile on people’s faces.”
Jacob Derer, 10, and his brother, Mark Derer Jr., 6, of Birdsboro have been making cookies weekly.
“I like making cookies so much, it makes me happy," said Mark. "I feel sad that the older people can’t go out right now to get their own food. I can help them stay safe by giving them food to eat, especially cookies to cheer them up!”
“I felt really good about making cookies, because the older people, don’t have as much as I do, and I could do my part as a Cub Scout to help them stay safe and get through this together,” said Jacob.
He also noted that Scouts has changed so much.
"We do virtual Cub Scouts now instead of going to the church, but this was one way that I could go and help Pastor Jim and St. Mark’s Church. I love being at the church, Pastor Jim is pretty fun and I miss being there.”
The brothers enjoy baking together.
“It was fun baking cookies with my brother Jacob,” Mark said.
Jacob agreed, “We had fun, and this was something we could do together.”
Alex Thompson, 7, a 1st grader in the Tiger Den of Pack 595, helped his mother pack their van with various boxes of food to deliver to the community. He was eager to help out and was all smiles about getting out of the house to do some good deeds and help those around him.
“I felt happy delivering meals because I was happy giving people food so they don’t have to leave their house and risk getting this virus,” said Alex. “The people getting the food probably felt so happy because they didn’t have to go out and get it.”
His mother Christen, Tiger Den Leader for Pack 595, said she has been delivering meals twice a week since March.
"I enjoy bringing my kids with me from time to time so they can see the sweet, vulnerable people in our community that we want to keep safe from this virus. I’m proud that they get excited to ride along and help. It is difficult to do much with scouting since we can’t meet in person," said Christen. "These young boys have so much energy, which sitting them in front of a screen for a virtual meeting is just not an easy task. I’m so thankful that St. Mark’s gives them this opportunity to stay involved in scouting by helping out their community.”
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church has been live streaming services and holding drive-in services at which people honk their car horn or flash their lights. The Memorial Day Service features a cannon salute, taps and bagpipes. On May 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the church is sponsoring a Drive-thru Carnival Food sale event. While practicing social distancing, people can drive up to purchase carnival food.
One of the oldest running Cub Scout Packs in Berks County, Pack 595 was established in 1942, making it 78 years old. This pack is chartered out of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Birdsboro, and has continued to support the church in this time of need.