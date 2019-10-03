The Birdsboro Rotary Club will be hosting its Annual Halloween Parade on Oct. 17.
The rain date is Oct. 24. Registration is 5 to 6 p.m. at the Daniel Boone Senior High’s east parking lot (off of Garey Road). Judging will take place at 6 p.m., with the parade starting promptly at 7 p.m. Free candy and cider at the end of the parade. All are welcome!
Parade participants Award Categories
Individual-1st, 2nd, and 3rd place cash prizes: Most Creative/Original, Best Cartoon Character.
Groups & Floats- Trophies: Best Family Group, Best Organizational Group, Best Individual/Family Float, Best Organizational Float.
No political walkers, motorcades, floats or handouts are permitted.
Bicycles, rollerblades/skates, scooters must be cleared by sending an email. All groups of people over 10 members, motorcades, and floats must register by email to RotaryParade@hotmail.com by Oct. 16.
For any changing information that may occur, “like” us on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BirdsboroHalloweenParade. Any changes due to inclement weather will be posted there after 2:30 p.m. the day of the parade.
Parade Route: The parade will move out of the east parking lot at the Daniel Boone H.S., turns right onto Chestnut Street (Rt. 345 N). Turns left onto First Street, travels west, crosses Furnace Street. The parade ends at the Beacon Container Corp. parking lot.