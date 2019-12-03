Birdsboro’s Hometown Christmas celebration on Dec. 14 will be a jammed packed day of fun for the entire family.
You can start the day at the Boone Area Library and have breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Library will also have a Christmas Carnival with children’s games and activities and card making from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Birdsboro Community Memorial Center will be having a craft show from 12 to 7 p.m. They will also have variety of activities for the whole family to enjoy. There will be face painting, cookie decorating, dance performances, and for the adults there will be wine and beer sampling from 4 to 7 p.m.
The main event will begin at 4 p.m. at Main Bird Park. Santa will arrive at 4:30 and greet children in the gazebo until 6:30 p.m. The park will feature a live nativity, a bonfire and fire pits for s'more making. There will also be a variety of musical performances. The children can enjoy a Christmas Hayride, inflatable maze and lots of fun craft making stands at no charge to the children. Don’t forget to bring your appetite there will be a variety of food stands in the park all at no charge to the public.
To end the wonderful night of family fun we will be lighting the town Christmas tree at 7 p.m. and having a wish lantern release.