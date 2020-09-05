A 22-year-old Birdsboro man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, Sept. 3, on Route 724 in Cumru Township, officials said Friday, Sept. 4.
Andrew Dietrich, the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:08 p.m. by Berks County Deputy Coroner Melissa Spuhler.
Dietrich died of multiple injuries and his death was ruled accidental, Assistant Chief Deputy Coroner Kevin Neiswender said.
Cumru police said the crash happened about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection with Ridgeway Road.
According to Cumru police:
Responding crews found a small pickup truck on its side across both lanes with Dietrich trapped inside.
Personnel from several fire companies tried to render aid before calling for the coroner.
The preliminary investigation showed Dietrich was eastbound on Route 724 when he lost control on the wet road while rounding a right curve. The truck began to spin, then flipped onto its side into the westbound lane and collided with a car driven by Jimmy Ruiz, 29, of Reading.
Ruiz wasn’t injured, and a passenger in the car suffered minor injuries but did not need to go to a hospital.
Route 724, also known as Philadelphia Avenue, was closed for about three hours while police investigated.
Police are seeking witnesses to the crash, and police ask that they call Officer Nathan Bentz at 610- 777-9595.