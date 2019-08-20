The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) notified Daniel Scheese of Birdsboro and other medical students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine that their research, "Identifying and Increasing Palliative Care Consults in the Medical ICU," has been accepted for poster presentation CAPC's national seminar, scheduled for Nov.14-16 in Atlanta.
The medical students —Scheese, Warren Acker, Gina Baiamonte and Laura Grezzo — worked with Sukriti Kamboj, MD from the Guthrie Clinic on the quality improvement project the poster describes.
The study addressed disparities in identifying appropriate patients for palliative care during their hospitalization. As part of the project, medical resident physicians were educated on the inclusion criteria for palliative care, as well as the protocols for a palliative care consult. Palliative-care eligible patients were identified and a notification was sent to the appropriate residents to consider a palliative care consult. Overall, palliative care consults increased by 131%over the course of the study, leading the researchers to conclude that educating medical residents about palliative care consulting and notifying them about palliative-care-eligible patients increased the number of eligible patients receiving a palliative care consult.
The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) is a national organization dedicated to increasing the availability of quality health care for people living with a serious illness. As the nation's leading resource in its field, CAPC provides health care professionals and organizations with the training, tools, and technical assistance necessary to effectively meet this need.
CAPC is funded through organizational membership and the generous support of foundations and private philanthropy. It is part of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City.