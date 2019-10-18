Natalie Shaak, a native of Birdsboro who currently resides in Philadelpha, is 1 of 10 national recipients of the Walmart Rediscovering America Scholarship, a $10,000 award given by Walmart in partnership with the prestigious James Beard Foundation to support aspiring female chefs and chefs of color to pursue careers in food and hospitality.
The scholarships come as part Walmart’s Rediscovering America program. Launched for its second year, the program shines a spotlight on the importance of supporting farmers and responsibly sourcing produce.