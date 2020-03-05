Birdsboro Borough Council on Monday, March 2, approved up to $51,000, to be split between the borough and Birdsboro Municipal Authority, to purchase a Ford F-150 SuperCrew pickup truck for the police department to patrol the Hay Creek watershed property.
The borough's share of $25,500 is in its budget, and will be financed through a loan from the borough’s harms fund.
Costs include the truck, to be purchased from Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown, and its up-fitting.
The Hay Creek watershed property is in Robeson Township, but can only be accessed through the borough, prompting an agreement between the two municipalities that has allowed Birdsboro police to patrol and make arrests in the area since the Route 82 bridge washed out in 1987.
Police Chief Todd E. Trupp said the department will start to take over calls in the area as soon as the dispatch mapping is finished.
Trupp also said the vehicle is needed because of the watershed's terrain.