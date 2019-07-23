Birdsboro Vest Pocket Park now has a Little Free Library for the many residents who visit the playground. Braden Freer completed the requirements for the Eagle Scout Award and his Eagle Service Project consisted of constructing the lending library at the park.
A Little Free Library is a “take a book, return a book” free book exchange. It was started by Todd Bol in 2009 as a tribute to his mother, a school teacher and avid reader. He constructed a wooden library on a post and placed it in his front yard. Over the next ten years, the idea spread to include 90,000 libraries in over 90 countries.
The Little Free Library allows residents to borrow and return books or share one of their own. They can also read the book while at the park with their family. The inventory constantly changes as residents exchange books and includes titles and subjects for all ages.
Braden, 16, a junior at Daniel Boone High School and member of Birdsboro Troop 595, worked with Birdsboro Borough Council, Boone Area Library and Birdsboro American Legion Post 626 to plan, build and fill the library. He received approval from unit leadership, Birdsboro Borough Council as well as Hawk Mountain Council BSA prior to starting construction.
Braden, along with fellow scouts, family and friends spent several weeks researching, constructing and installing the library. Boone Area Library was generous in providing the initial book inventory for the lending library
Braden has earned 35 merit badges, served as a Den Chief, Patrol Leader, Senior Patrol Leader and is currently the Junior Assistant Scoutmaster. He earned the Gettysburg Historic Trails Award, attended Summit Advanced Leadership Training at the Summit High Adventure Base in West Virginia and is a Brotherhood member in the Order of the Arrow, Kittatinny Lodge 5.
Braden successfully passed his Eagle Board of Review and will have his Court of Honor later this fall.
His life plans include attending college and a possible career in law enforcement.
Birdsboro Troop 595, chartered by St. Paul’s UCC Birdsboro, celebrates its 64th year of providing service to the youth and community of Birdsboro. The troop meets Monday evenings from 7 to 8:30 PM in St. Paul’s Education Building at 235 West 2nd Street Birdsboro. Interested youth and parents are invited to attend. For more info, readers may visit www.birdsborotroop595.org or email BirdsboroTroop595@gmail.com.