Makenna Rae Fritz, 8, Blandon, took this 9-point buck during mentored archery hunt

Makenna Rae Fritz, 8, a resident of Blandon, recently took this 9-point buck during a mentored archery hunt near Kutztown. This is her second deer in two years. She is the granddaughter of LaRoy Fritz

 Submitted photo
