Firefighters from the Blandon Fire Company made quick work of a kitchen fire Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 8, at a house in the 600 block of Golden Drive.
Blandon Assistant Fire Chief Casey Tiderman said he got the fire call at 11:57 a.m. and when he got to the house a Northern Berks Regional police officer already was on the scene. They found smoke coming from a window on the side of the house.
The fire was out at 12:09 p.m. and was officially declared under control at 12:18 p.m., he said.
Tiderman said Fleetwood Fire Company's aerial truck also responded to the fire call.
"There was no one home so we had to make forced entry to the house," Tiderman said. "We found fire on the first floor of the house."
Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen. They quickly extinguished it but not before the kitchen was destroyed. Areas of the first floor closest to the kitchen sustained smoke and water damage. The second floor of the house had smoke damage, Tiderman said.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the blaze has been declared accidental, Tiderman said. He said a damage estimate is pending.
"It started in the kitchen area," he said. "But the cause will be determined by our fire marshal and the damage estimate will come after the insurance companies get in there."
Tiderman said a family of four lived in the house and they are staying with relatives for the time being.