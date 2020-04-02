Blankets of Hope-Berks shifted gears to meet a need for masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The nonprofit founded by Marc J. Goldstein in 2012 already has donated 53,000 blankets to local homeless shelters and other charities.
Recently, it started buying beds with contributions and has, in cooperation with Fecera’s Furniture, donated 125 beds.
Recently, Goldstein put together a deal to donate 13,000 surgical-quality masks to Reading Hospital, Penn State Health St. Joseph and the Berks Community Health Center.
Goldstein is used to pulling things together quickly, but what happened this time might be a new record, said Cameron Martin, director of development for the Reading Hospital Foundation.
“I think Marc read an email about medical masks at 9 a.m. and he called me at 10 a.m. and worked on it non-stop since,” Martin said.
Within a span of 12 hours, Goldstein had assessed the local need for the personal protection equipment or PPE, organized donations and placed an order for 13,000 surgical masks to be delivered to the two hospitals and downtown clinic by the middle of next week.
Specifically, Goldstein said Blankets of Hope-Berks has ordered 5,000 masks for St. Joseph, 4,500 for Reading, 3,500 for the health center and 500 from CBL Custom Apparel, Goldstein’s employer, which also made a donation.
By the end of the day, Goldstein said Tompkins VIST Bank and the Riverfront Federal Credit Union, regular supporters of Blankets of Hope-Berks, had also contributed to the cause.
A life saver
“It’s life saving and it's life giving.”
That’s how the mask donation was described by Debbie Hartranft, director of development and communications for the Berks Community Health Center.
“The job of the medical staff and all the workers here is making sure we’re saving lives and the supplies that are coming in are a critical component,” Hartranft said. “You can’t perform medical procedures without the equipment to get it done.”
She said staffers are stationed at the front doors of the health center and everyone who enters has their temperature taken and is questioned about their symptoms. The staffers on that front line at the health center must have masks to protect them from coronavirus, regular flu and any other contagious disease a patient might have.
“We’re asking all of our staff and patients to wear them (masks),” Hartranft said. “It’s sound practice.”
Supply and demand
Mark McNash, senior vice president in charge of supply chain at Tower Health, said it has been clear to him that the demand for personal protective equipment for hospital workers and first responders has been exceeding the ability of manufacturers to produce it.
“We have had to go through several channels beyond our normal vendors, suppliers and manufacturers that supply us on a regular basis,” McNash said. “When we have a donation like this of surgical masks there is extremely high demand and we welcome them."
McNash also said when the community hears of a need at the hospital, there usually is a generous response.
“Over the past week the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming,” McNash added. “What I seem to be picking up is if anyone has something the first one they call is a medical facility because they know they are on the front lines and under tremendous stress. I have to admit I’m overwhelmed.”
Penn State Health St. Joseph also welcomes the surgical mask donation, said Michael B. Jupina, vice president for marketing and communications at the Bern Township medical center.
"We are grateful for this donation and for the generosity of so many in our community who want to do what they can to help us in the fight against COVID-19 and to keep our health care workers safe," Jupina said.
"We will immediately get these to supply chain so they can be assessed for use within our system," he said.