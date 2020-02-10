The Blue Ball Area Lioness Club will be selling Easter candy again this year.
Records show the first egg making was in 1987 at Vera Gordon's house and they made 138 pounds by hand and dipped the eggs in crockpots of chocolate. In 1994 it moved from homes of Lioness members to the Blue Ball Fire Hall making 286 pounds of candy.
Last year, the club made 1,365 pounds in 23 hours.
Blue Ball Area Lioness Club would like to thank those in the community that helped in making Easter candy last year. Volunteers are needed again this year to help make candy. When you come and help roll eggs you can also watch how they get coated. This is a group effort and a BIG thanks to our committee leader Linda Simmons for all the hard work she puts into getting this organized each year.
The club now has a candy coating machine thanks to Carl Hilt, donated by Hershey. He puts many hours of prep into getting ready for candy making and long hours coating and clean up.
Order Peanut Butter, Coconut and mixed boxes of eggs by March 1. Come out to help on March 21 and 22 to make candy, starting at 9 a.m. We can't do it without your help.
If you would like to know more about the Blue Ball Area Lioness Club, we have our meeting at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Garden Spot Fire and Rescue Hall (in the Community room behind Town Hall Restaurant, Blue Ball). We are looking for new members and would like to welcome you to our group.
Lioness Club fundraisers help numerous organizations and individuals in the Lancaster County area including CrossNet, Make a Wish, Water Street Ministry, Welsh Mtn. Home and many others, as well as a scholarship fund each year for an Eastern Lancaster County School District graduate.
If you would like to place a candy order, have any questions or are interested in becoming a Lioness contact Daenett Shivery at 717-572-0789.