The body of the man found in a makeshift encampment in the woods of District Township has been identified as a 46-year-old man who once lived nearby.
State police said March 19 that the mummified body of Glenn Miller of Long Lane, Oley Township, was found March 17 by a man hiking in the woods behind 90 Long Lane, District Township.
Troopers said Miller was last seen alive sometime in December.
Miller's remains were taken to the Reading Hospital morgue for an autopsy conducted March 19 by Dr. Neal A. Hoffman, a forensic pathologist.
The cause and manner of Miller's death remain under investigation, however, troopers said evidence at the scene and the autopsy showed nothing suspicious.
Troopers were called to the encampment after the hiker found Miller's body and called 9-1-1.
Troopers then notified the Berks County coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Melissa Spuhler pronounced the person later identified as Miller dead.
Troopers said Miller had been known to live in the woods.