Tens of thousands of books line shelves and aisles of three stores at the Berkshire Mall, patiently waiting for the opening day of Book Bonanza 2019.
The annual used book sale will open its doors July 11 with the popular Thursday pre-sale, giving early bird shoppers first choice of this year’s selection with a $10 admission fee. The sale will continue to run July 12 to 14 concluding with the $5 Bag of Books sale on Sunday.
The annual fundraiser co-sponsored by the Friends of Berks County Public Libraries and the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Reading Branch returns to the Berkshire Mall and will be operating out of three former store locations: Gap, Gap Kids, and the recently added American Greetings space. The former American Greetings location will house all collectibles, vintage, local, and children's collectibles. All other materials will be available at the former Gap stores.
The sale will continue to offer the same wide variety of gently used materials for sale including books, audiobooks, DVD’s, CD’s, games, puzzles, and other items. Prices will remain the same with no regular items over $2 and sets/series reasonably priced at $5. Collectibles will still be priced as marked. Sunday will also be the Bag of Books sale–anything that can fill a bag for one flat price of $5. Bags must be purchased at the sale. Volunteers will be restocking shelves throughout the entire weekend.
All the materials are donated by Berks Countians, and all proceeds from the sale return to Berks County through the Friends organization and AAUW-Reading Branch. Through the sale, buyers aid libraries in Berks County and help provide girls’ scholarships.
The 2019 Berks Book Bonanza sale will occur on the following dates:
– Thursday, July 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. ($10 Early Bird Admission)
– Friday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
– Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
– Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($5 Bag of Books sale)