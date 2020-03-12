High school students sometimes dream of returning to elementary school thinking those were simpler days. The opportunity came for Daniel Boone Area High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) to do exactly that.
Over the course of two days, 10 students visited Amity Elementary Center and Amity Primary Center. Each student from FBLA had the opportunity to read a story to a classroom and lead a lesson.
Twenty classrooms were visited and students engaged in money scavenger hunts that taught lessons on investing, and in manipulative skills building snapping turtles to teach the value of finishing what we start.
Students were taught telling time with an inventive use of Hula-Hoop, and were taught about discovery and exploration as they created their own dinosaurs.
To help understand the roles of others after reading, letters were written to veterans. Several classes had the opportunity to hear about conservation and ocean life. Several of the elementary classes surprised the high schoolers by writing them thank you letters.
A huge thank you goes to all building teachers, our administrators and our school board for allowing this opportunity for our Boone students!