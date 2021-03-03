Erin Goudie, 18, a senior at Daniel Boone High School, recently won the Daniel Boone Optimist Club's 2020-2021 Essay Contest based on the topic "Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism."
Erin was awarded a first-place certificate and $150 for her winning essay. Her essay has been sent to the District level to be judged along with winners from other Optimist Clubs in the Optimist International Atlantic Central District. College scholarships are available for top winners at the District level.
Second-place winner was Cody Alan Zaeske, also a senior at Daniel Boone High School. Cody was awarded a certificate and $100 for his submission.
Anna Taraboletti, a junior at Daniel Boone, was the third-place winner and was awarded a certificate and $50 for her essay submission.
Each of these students has been invited to read their essays at the DBOC's next Zoom meeting, where our members look forward to congratulating them on their fine work.
The Daniel Boone Optimist Club has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for 20 years and has been active in the community since 1968. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include the Easter Egg Hunt (modified this year to an Easter Bunny Drive-by Event), Trout Rodeo, Student Scholarships, Halloween Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting. Our Winter and Spring Craft Shows are also favorite events that offer something for everyone to enjoy.
Optimist International is one of the world's largest service club organizations, with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world.
Carrying the Mission Statement, "By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves," Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach millions of young people each year.
To learn more about Optimist International, call 314-371-6000 or visit the organization's website at http://www.optimist.org.