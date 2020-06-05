Daniel Boone High School senior Victoria Pastor decorated her car with high school and college memorabilia.
“I decorated half for high school and half for where I am going to college,” the 2020 graduate said Saturday, May 30, before the Daniel Boone High School 2020 parade of cars began. “We are all seniors and we are driving our cars and waving to our teachers. It’s really cool. We got to do something in person."
Victoria plans to major in chemistry at Towson University outside Baltimore.
Victoria’s mother, Billie Pastor, organized the parade for the students to say goodbyes to teachers and friends in accordance with the coronavirus restrictions.
Graduation ceremonies were canceled across Pennsylvania due to the pandemic.
To make the graduation special, a group of Daniel Boone parents organized the parade of cars.
More than 130 cars took a route beginning at Daniel Boone Middle School in Amity Township.
The parents or friends and relatives drove while the students waved from the windows.
The cars drove by the Intermediate Center, Douglassville; Primary Center, Birdsboro; former Birdsboro Elementary School, and the high school in Union Township.
Amity Township and Birdsboro police watched the traffic.
“At each road we turned on had decorations and people cheering,” Pastor said. "Seeing teachers supporting us at each school was so special. I am so glad we could give these seniors a graduation event to remember. Many of them said this was better than a traditional graduation.”
Amity, Monocacy and Birdsboro fire companies also participated.
The school hosted a virtual graduation ceremony on June 2.