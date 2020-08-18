Northern Berks Regional police are seeking help in identifying the vehicle that struck a boy, 9, in a hit-and-run crash in Maidencreek Township.
The crash happened about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Park Road and Lindbergh Avenue. Police said the child was crossing the street and was struck by the car as it was turning.
Police said the driver left the scene and did not report the crash.
Investigators know the circumstances under which the child was crossing the street about midnight but are withholding that information.
The boy suffered unspecified injuries and was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital. Information on his medical condition could not be obtained.
Based on vehicle parts left at the scene, investigators said they are looking for a dark-colored Nissan Sentra, model years 2007 to 2012, with damage to the passenger side.
Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913 or Northern Berks police at 610-926-2999.
Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword “alert berks,” to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.