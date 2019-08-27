The Leola Veterans’ Memorial and Troop 83, Boy Scouts of America will hold a flag retirement ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola.
The program will include the lowering of a worn U.S. flag and the raising of its replacement. The retired flag will be divided into its individual components, with a ceremonial reading by Boy Scouts from Troop 83. Following the ceremony, flags will be burned in a dignified manner.
Collection boxes have been placed at various businesses in Lancaster and Leola area for community members to place worn or tattered flags for ceremonial retirement. Places include the Achenbach’s Bakery, Royer Pharmacy, Smoketown Restaurant, and Gracie’s On Main.
The public is invited to attend. For more information, readers may call 717-656-6154 or email ultwma@gmail.com.