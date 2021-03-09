Sydney Gonzalez of Boyertown has been crowned Miss Pennsylvania Elementary. She will compete for the national title of Miss Elementary United States 2021 at the National United States Scholarship Pageant July 19-23 in Hershey.
A fourth-grader at Boyertown Elementary School, Gonzalez loves dance, swimming and, of course, pageants.
Gonzalez started her pageant journey three years ago in Hope Mills, North Carolina, due to her father’s military service. Her father is currently serving in the United States Army. She loves to travel, with Paris and London first on her list of places to see.
When she grows up, Gonzalez would love to be an artist. She loves to draw, paint, sketch and color.
As a military child, Gonzalez feels very strongly about helping veterans and their families.
The Gary Sinise Foundation is her platform for her 2020-2021 reign. The Foundation creates unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen and build communities.
"We are an active duty military family but I was born and raised in Boyertown," said her mother, Amy Dombrowski-Gonzalez. "Sydney's platform is the Gary Sinise Foundation that helps veterans, first responders, their families and anyone in need. Sydney has done several community service projects and would love to do more."
Her community service does not stop with the Gary Sinise Foundation. Gonzalez has helped organize two can food drives benefiting the Salvation Army and Helping Harvest. She has baked cupcakes for local police. Also, she has joined her fellow queens by giving valentines to the Hickory House and gathering and packing backpacks for Backpacks for Homeless Veterans. Currently she is collecting pop-tops for the Ronald McDonald House.
The National United States Scholarship Pageant is a scholarship, community service, and platform-based pageant showcasing the achievements of today's students and graduates, with an emphasis on developing communication skills, building self-confidence, leadership skills, community involvement, and making a difference.
The National United States Pageant is comprised of four divisions: elementary, junior high, high school and collegiate. Contestants compete in three areas of competition: interview (50%), fashion (20%), and evening gown (30%). There are also several additional and optional awards that will be presented.
Along with the awards and national titles, national contestants will participate in the pageant's National Service Project of collecting aluminum pop tabs to be turned in at Nationals for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA in Hershey.
The four 2021 national winners will have a year of service promoting community service and their personal platform or cause they support, receive a cash scholarship, generous prize package, and opportunities of a lifetime.
For more information about the National United States Scholarship Pageant, visit www.NationalUnitedStatesPageant.com or contact the National Executive Director, Amber Smith at NationalUnitedStatesPageant@gmail.com.