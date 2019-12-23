The Boyertown Community Ambulance hosted a successful blood drive on Dec. 21.
The event, titled: “Boyertown Battle of the Badges,” generated some friendly competition between local, police, fire and EMS services.
The turnout was so good that latecomers were reluctantly turned away. At the end of the day, 33 pints of blood were donated and the final score resulted in a tie between EMS and the Fire Department. With every pint saving up to 3 lives, that equates to nearly 100 lives that could be positively impacted.
This event brought the community together to support Makayla Becker, a local teen recently diagnosed with leukemia. In 6 weeks time, Makayla has benefitted from 8 units of A+ blood and 2 units of platelets. Without people donating blood, that would not have been possible.
“Our family is so grateful for the community we live in. Today was yet another testimony to the love and support that has helped Makayla’s fight,“ said Rick Becker, Makayla’s Grandfather and a volunteer with the Boyertown Community Ambulance.
To follow Makayla’s journey, visit: www.makaylasfight.com.