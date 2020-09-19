Oct. 2
Author visit: 6 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Public is invited to hear Jill Marie Thomas: teacher, speaker and Christian author. Books will be available for purchase. Social distancing observed. www.jillmariethomas.com
Oct. 3
Annual Buckwheat Pancake & Sausage Supper: St .John Hill UCC Picnic Grove, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Sausage, buckwheat pancakes, home fries, applesauce and Ice Cream. Drive-thru take out only served 3 to 6 p.m. or until sold out. Tickets sold via pre-order till Sept. 18 by calling 610-367-8114 preferred. Limited walk-up tickets available day of supper. All tickets $10. Follow signs at church parking lot for pick up directions. www.stjohnhillucc.org
Oct. 3
2nd Annual Indoor Mommy Mart: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Gently used baby and kids clothing, toys, shoes, books and more. Table space is available, $12 per 6 foot table, RSVP at www.calvaryuccbarto.com, 610-652-5023.
Oct. 3
Drive-thru BBQ: noon to 3 p.m. or until sold out at Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. 610-286-5875
Oct. 11
13th Annual Ride for Camps: motorcycle ride benefits Scout Camps of the Pennsylvania Dutch Council, BSA. Registration 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Bashore Scout Reservation, 106 Moonshine Rd, Jonestown. $25 for a single rider and $35 for double rider. Scenic ride to J Edward Mack Scout Reservation, chicken BBQ dinner at Camp Mack and a patch. There will be a blessing, 50/50, Chinese auction, and display of WWII memorabilia. All proceeds will be split between Camps Bashore and Mack equally. For questions, call Ed Carvell, 717-413-7578, edcarvell@comcast.net
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Weekly Photo Challenge (Teens): Each Monday we will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in Saturday STEAM activities from home. We will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Let us know what you discover!
