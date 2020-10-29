Homeowners of the Boyertown area are invited to decorate their homes and participate in the 2nd annual Holiday Light Tour.
"For the second year, Richard A. Zuber is inviting homeowners within a 10-mile radius of Boyertown to add to the festivities of the season by decorating their homes and registering to be part of the Holiday Light Tour," the agency announced in a release.
"Tour-goers will drive past the decorated homes on the tour and vote for their favorite. There is no charge to vote during this family-friendly COVID-safe event."
Deadline for homeowners to register is Nov. 13. There is no registration fee to participate. The registration form and details for homeowners can be found at zuberrealty.com/lighttour.
Registered homes will have their light displays up by Dec. 4. Lights should be on every night from 6 to 9 p.m. between Dec. 5 and Jan. 4. A sign will be positioned to designate homes as tour spots and must remain throughout the tour dates.
Last year’s winner at 398 Anthony’s Mill Road in Bechtelsville will be on the tour as a special exhibition, but will not participate in the contest.
Winners will be announced on Jan. 6, 2021. The grand prize is a $100 gift card for the winning home. Several prizes will be awarded for winners in these categories: Real Meaning of Christmas, Most Elegant, Best Theme, Most Animated, and Most Kid-Friendly.
For more information, visit zuberrealty.com/lighttour.