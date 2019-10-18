Boyertown Area Multi-Service is excited to announce the acquisition of The Wellness Council of Boyertown’s health and wellness programming.
Many people in the community are familiar with the Wellness Council’s initiatives that promote healthy living through fitness and good nutrition activities as well as their annual Wellness Fair and Turkey Trot 5k. Happily, these programs will remain in place and continue to inspire community residents to make healthy lifestyle choices.
“We are thrilled that the Wellness Council is joining the Multi-Service family,” said Multi-Service’s president of the board of directors, Matthew T. Hovey, Esq. “The Wellness Council’s programs both compliment and expand our current services. These programs are supported by a group of passionate volunteers and we look forward to working with them in furtherance of our mission of compassionately helping those in need. The Wellness Council programs will help Multi Service be able to better help each person as we try to address their specific needs. We are very excited.”
Since 1973, Boyertown Area Multi-Service has been a leader in meeting needs and improving the lives of people in the Boyertown School District region and surrounding communities of Amity, District, Hereford, Pike and Oley townships. Adding enhanced health and wellness programs for youth and families made sense.
“The Wellness Council of Boyertown is excited to transition to being a part of Boyertown Area-Multi Service,” said Jeff Shontz, who served as president of the Wellness Council’s board and worked with Multi-Service during the transition. “We feel that the beliefs and mission of both organizations align perfectly and will strongly benefit the greater Boyertown area. We look forward to bringing the same high quality events to the community, such as Senior Walking Bingo, the annual Wellness Fair and Thanksgiving Turkey Trot, and we are excited for the new programs this positive change allows.”
According to Charlene Wysocki and Barbara Furman, two of the founding members of the Boyertown Area Community Wellness Council, there is excitement to see the organization’s Wellness Council’s programs continue, as they jointly stated, "The initiative will continue to be a source of wellness programs for Boyertown and the surrounding communities. We are pleased to be a part of this blending of nonprofits in order to strengthen both organizations.”
Wellness Council’s programs will be implemented through a Multi-Service coordinator with the assistance of many dedicated volunteers. In addition, one of the Wellness Council’s former board members will be joining the Multi-Service board to help in the transition.
In addition to wellness programming, Boyertown Area Multi-Service is proud to offer several additional programs that help to improve the quality of life for individuals and families in the Greater Boyertown region including:
• The Center at Spring Street provides active adults 55 years of age and older with fantastic opportunities to socialize, meet new people, and catch up with old friends. The Center also provides recreational, educational, and health and wellness programs and activities.
• Case managers serving adults of all ages focus on the factors and financial difficulties and challenges individuals and families face, provide guidance, and help connect them to resources.
• Preston’s Pantry – a Community Food Pantry serves more than 120 families every month.
• Meals on Wheels delivers a hot noon meal to over 100 homebound recipients who also have the option to receive a cold evening meal as well.
• Congregate meals provided at The Center where older adults can socialize and avoid isolation while enjoying a nutritious, delicious meal prepared by an onsite executive chef and professional and volunteer staff.
• Store-to-Door volunteer grocery shopping program for homebound seniors.
• Volunteers provide transportation to medical appointments for those who are not otherwise able to get to important doctor visits.
• Hosting partner organizations in Multi-Service’s conveniently located, comfortable office space in Boyertown.