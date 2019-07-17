Pennsylvania Downtown Center has named its best performing Main Street programs of 2019. This award recognizes those programs that have demonstrated an “across the board” capacity to generate new jobs, new businesses, public and private investment and volunteer hours during 2018.
The top performing Main Street Programs across the Commonwealth are 1st place Easton Main Street Initiative, 2nd place Building a Better Boyertown, 3rd place Our Town Foundation in Hamburg, 4th place Quakertown Alive!, 5th place Ebensburg Main Street Partnership, 6th place Downtown Lewistown, Inc., 7th place Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress, 8th place Oil City Main Street Program, 9th place Castle Shannon Revitalization Corp., and 10th place Downtown Bedford, Inc.
The following Boyertown community members had this to say regarding Boyertown’s accolade:
“Wow! What an honor! Boyertown is such an awesome place to live and work that our community shines in everything we do! We are blessed however to have the resources and backing of the PDC and the staff and volunteers in town that work so tirelessly to make Boyertown even better!” said Lori Carnes, Boyertown Branch Manager /Tompkins Vist Bank.
“With all of the concern, love, and passion I experience on a daily basis from all of us that work and volunteer in the area, it’s of no surprise that Building a Better Boyertown has been named #2 Best Performing Main Streets in PA. The determination to see Boyertown thrive is always evident, we are proud and excited to share that with everyone in our community as well as surrounding areas!” said Kim Welch, RE/MAX Achievers Inc.
“Boyertown has stood the test of time... from the beginning of this Great Nation it has been innovating hence the “GREAT ROAD” and continues to evolve to keep this Great Nation....Great!” said Joseph Trotter, Joseph’s Hair Salon.
Building A Better Boyertown is a non-profit Main Street Revitalization Organization that is dedicated to the revitalization of the designated Downtown Boyertown community. BBB provides outreach, business retention assistance, business recruitment for vacant properties, visual merchandising assistance, façade grant assistance, promotional events, and more, per National Main Street's Four Point Approach to communities. Building A Better Boyertown is an advocate for the Boyertown Community initiative and is active in many partnerships which promote revitalization and reinvestment our community.
Founded in 1987, the mission of Pennsylvania Downtown Center is to build and support the capacity of local nonprofit organizations, municipalities and individuals to enhance the overall well-being and sustainability of Pennsylvania’s communities.