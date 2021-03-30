Building a Better Boyertown invites the community to its Coming Out of Hibernation event for food, family activities and shopping on E. Philadelphia Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.
“The event is a community celebration of springtime and all of the Boyertown ‘Bears’ coming out of hibernation for the year,” said Jillian Magee, Main Street Manager of Building a Better Boyertown in a release. “After the year we've had, we are ready to get out and have some fun!”
This event is created to be enjoyed by all age groups and family members.
“We have quite a number of vendors, entertainers and crafters — all of who will be socially distanced to encourage safe precautions,” said Magee.
Magee gave a rundown on what to anticipate during Coming Out of Hibernation.
“Get ready for Cinco De Mayo and grab some delicious Mexican food from a local favorite, Los Gio’s Smoke and Grill.”
Building a Better Boyertown partnered with Los Gio’s on a food fundraiser with a portion of the proceeds being donated to BBB. Food must be pre-ordered (at losgios.com or call 323-302-7995) and can be picked up the day of the event, at Coming Out of Hibernation on April 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We will also have some new entertainers like the Elmwood Zoo coming with some lovable friends to talk about how animals hibernate and get ready for springtime,” said Magee. “And no Coming Out of Hibernation event would be possible without the hilarious KooKoo The Magician.”
Since the Easter Bunny will have already visited in the first week of April, Coming Out of Hibernation will instead have photos with the bear so make sure to bring a camera!
Local artisans will be out with their wares from beautifully handcrafted bouquets to carefully harvested honey.
“We look forward to welcoming you to our town where we are proud to say ‘Everything Is Better In Boyertown!’” she said.
Parking will be available in the Town Center Parking lot and along the streets. Philadelphia Avenue will be closed during the duration of this event.
Building a Better Boyertown will be following all COVID-19 guidelines and masks must be worn.
For more information and sneak peeks at the events vendors, check out the event page at https://fb.me/e/2b9tQdEbL and follow Building a Better Boyertown’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Boyertown.manager.