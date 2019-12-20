The Boyertown Community Library held its last 2019 meeting yesterday and bid farewell to three members completing their term of appointment. Tina Brown, member; Michael Murphy, Vice President, and Lindsey Mason, President, helped spearhead the move to the new library building at 24 N. Reading Avenue, a generous gift of BB & T. Their leadership was an essential key to the successful move along with other board members, the staff and a host of volunteers.
Susan Lopez, Library Director reported that visits in November topped the prior year same month by 12 percent and circulation/lending was up 6.5 percent to 10,947 items.
Patrons are reminded that the library will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1. Hours will be shortened on Dec. 31, closing at 3 p.m.