The Boyertown Community Library and the Boyertown Area Historical Society are happy to announce the 2nd Annual Genealogy Fair on Saturday, Oct. 5. This event will be held at the Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave, Boyertown, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The theme for this event is “Passing Through and Passing It On” and will deal with the various ways our ancestors passed on their history, featuring three seminars. The following speakers are scheduled; Sydney Cruice Dixon, Professional Genealogist, Frederick Sheeler, Recorder of Deeds for Berks County, and Lindsay Dierolf, local historian and genealogist. Seminars are scheduled at 10 a.m., with a lunch break to follow, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Representatives from historical and genealogical organizations will be on hand to provide information and answer questions. There will also be a chance to win one of several great door prizes!
Additional information and registration forms are available on the following web sites: berkslibraries.org/Boyertown Community Library or Boyertownhistory.org. Contact Susan Lopez at the Boyertown Community Library, 610-369-0496, or Lindsay Dierolf at the Boyertown Area Historical Society, 610-367-5255 with any questions.