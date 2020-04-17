The Boyertown Community Library invites the community to participate in several upcoming digital events.
While the library doors remain closed during the public health crisis, we can engage in creative activities together from our homes.
The library celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with a digital hackathon on April 22.
“A hackathon celebrates creative thinking and the possibility of designing innovative solutions,” said youth services coordinator Lisa Rand. “Participants are invited to design creative solutions for protecting our planet. This could be a programming or engineering task. Others might make a film, write a story, or plan a community action campaign. Everyone can contribute an idea.”
During the month of May, the library will be accepting submissions for a digital art show that will be shared on social media.
“My goal is to share something positive with the community. The human capacity for creativity can give us hope for the future,” Rand said.
All ages are welcome to participate, and any medium can be used. Pieces should be suitable for a family show. Artists should send a photo of their work to boyertownlibraryyouth@gmail.com.
The library regularly hosted a teen writing club, and that program now has moved online. Hosted by NaNoWriMo’s Young Writers Program (facilitators of National Novel Writing Month), BCL Youth Writers is open to grades 4 to 12. There is a second group, BCL Writers Kto3, to reach younger writers. The groups do not require video chat.
“As a librarian, privacy is very important to me, and NaNoWriMo does a good job with online privacy measures,” said Rand. “I chose this program because people can join in as much or as little as they wish. Writers set their own goals, and receive encouragement. As the moderator, my job is to keep the space positive and provide feedback to writers if requested.”