The Boyertown Community Library held its annual organizational meeting on Jan. 8 and installed new members Justin Hall and Rob Kistler.
Board members elected the following officers to a two (2) year term: Charles Wohl (Boyertown Borough) Board President, Lori Carnes (Boyertown Borough) Vice President, Cindy Mellor (Colebrookdale Township) Treasurer and Kelly Kindig (Earl Township) Secretary.
Upcoming fundraisers for the library include the 2nd Annual Winter Bazaar, on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a snow date of Jan. 26 and the 2nd Annual Wine Event, "Winter Wine Down," on Saturday, March 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. with a snow date of March 21. These fundraisers help to support the general operations of the library.
The year end review of library finances indicated a smaller than anticipated loss for the year. A balanced budget was presented to the board for review for approval at the February meeting. The level of financial support received from municipalities in our service area was reviewed and the board noted the need for continuing communication with our patrons and municipalities that provide direct support for our efforts.
The next meeting of the library board of directors is on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in the library.