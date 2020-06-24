The Boyertown Community Library plans to offer virtual programs for its summer reading program starting in July.
“We hope these programs offer our patrons opportunities to be creative,” said Sairra Cloen, assistant library director. “While this summer is different we want our patrons to be able to participate in our summer program through reading and continued learning.”
The virtual programs allow the library to continue serving library patrons while practicing social distancing.
“Our programs can be participated in from home. These programs offer entertainment, educational resources and engagement with fellow patrons,” said Cloen. “Going digital with our summer reading program gives patrons the ability to log reading and activities from home as well.”
Cloen likes the flexibility of programs like the Weekly Photo Challenge which can be done throughout the week.
“What makes me excited about these programs is being able to engage with patrons in a Zoom book club or through seeing photos and comments on social media,” she said.
Patrons will be able to participate in the virtual programs by connecting via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Programs for July
Virtual Book Discussion (for adults):
July 6 at 7 p.m. Boyertown Community Library will host a digital book discussion group using Zoom (video platform is free and does not require having an account). To register and receive the link visit library website and look under events. For July the theme is Mythology. Read any title based on or about mythology.
Six-word Memoirs
Each Monday in July a prompt will be posted on Facebook and Instagram to challenge patrons to write a 6-word memoir. Share your story with the library on Facebook, Instagram or by emailing sairra.cloen@gmail.com.
Weekly Photo Challenge (teens)
Each Monday the library will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages)
Participate in STEAM activities from home. The library will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Post what you discover.
Teen Short Story Contest
Teens encouraged to submit short story for the library's summer writing contest. Stories should be up to 2,500 words (about 10 pages). Submissions should be double-spaced, Times New Roman 12pt (variations allowed if needed for the plot). Send as a PDF attachment to Lisa at boyertownlibraryyouth@gmail.com. Entries must be received by Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.
Build Your Story
Event for families of preschool to school age children that will be held on Thursdays through Aug. 13. Using materials available at home try an activity posted by the library. Have fun playing together!