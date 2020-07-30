The Boyertown Community Library returned to normal business hours July 20 with changes to the library and its offered services due to the coronavirus.
“These changes are not permanent, but they are necessary right now. The safety of both staff and patrons are the top priority,” Library Director Susan Lopez announced in a press release. “We wish to thank the community for its continued patience and support as we navigate through the current situation.”
Masks are required to enter the library. Plexiglass barriers have been placed at the main circulation desk, the children’s circulation desk and at the passport desk. Hand sanitizer stations have been placed around the library and soap is available in the bathrooms. Patrons can now exit through the front of the building in the children’s area.
DVDs have been placed in their cases to shorten wait times at the circulation desk. The limit remains at three DVDs per card.
Children must be accompanied at ALL times in the library, including the restrooms. There are no toys, puzzles and activities available in the children’s area. There will be no computers available in the children’s area.
Study Rooms 1, 2 & 3 are available, for a maximum of one-hour session per patron per day.
Computers have been spaced out to maintain social distance. Laptops are available for in-library use. Also, newspapers are not available.
The library has also resumed its Passport and Passport Photo Services. To make an appointment call the library at 610-369-0496.
At this time the library does not plan on hosting any in-library programs for children or adults. All programs will be virtual or outdoor, with the exception of the monthly book sales on the third Saturday of the month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The next Friends of BCL Book Sale will be held on Aug. 15.
The curbside pick-up service will continue to be available.
Hours are Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For updates, follow on social media at Facebook https://www.facebook.com/boyertownlibraryfan/, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/boyertown.library/ (general) or the website https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown.