Every year the Boyertown Community Library looks forward to hosting additional programs and activities for youth. As schools let out, the library becomes extra full of people browsing for books.
This summer will look a little different.
The library will reopen eventually, with dates announced when they are available. However, measures will be in place to address safety concerns related to the coronavirus COVID-19 public health crisis.
The library will use Beanstack, a digital platform where participants can log their reading and find activity challenges designed by library staff.
“Beanstack is very user-friendly, and we hope patrons will have fun trying something new,” said youth services coordinator Lisa Rand. “Just like in previous years, we have activities for all ages, babies to adults. Registration is quick and simple, and caregivers can register all their children in one place.”
Watch the library website, https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown, for an announcement of when the Beanstack site goes live, tentatively scheduled for June 8.
Library users who do not have a computer at home or a smart phone will be able to log their reading during a library visit or with a phone call to staff.
“Personally, I am excited that we can save a lot of paper and reduce our environmental impact,” Rand said.
As patrons log their reading and activities, they will earn digital badges. Each badge will act as a virtual raffle ticket for an end of summer drawing.
On Beanstack, patrons will find ideas for a variety of activities that can be completed at home.
“This summer, in order to observe public health requirements, our live events will need to be held online via Zoom,” said Rand. “However, there are so many fun activities to do offline."
Using Beanstack allows the library to design and offer activities that families can enjoy at home, when it is convenient, she said.
"I am excited for everyone to see the diverse challenges we designed, with activities to appeal to a wide range of interests. The activities for the youngest children are designed to inspire caregivers.”
Throughout the summer, library staff will continue to share announcements and activities on social media. Readers are encouraged to check Facebook https://www.facebook.com/boyertownlibraryfan/, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/boyertown.library/ (general) and https://www.instagram.com/boyertownlibraryyouth/ (youth), or Twitter https://twitter.com/library19512 for library posts.
Announcements about changes to the library schedule, as well as critical resources for managing during the health crisis, can be found on the library website https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown.