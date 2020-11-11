Our lives have definitely changed since last year. The dear old Belsnickel doesn’t know what to think of it all.
The Belsnickel told me that he remembers that back around 1918 and 1919 there was a horrible Spanish Flu going around. He was telling me he had to make some adjustments in his flight plans that Christmas Season.
Just as the old Belsnickel had to change his plans, so do we at the Boyertown Historical Society have to change our plans. Our grand plans for our 3rd annual Historical Holiday Tour have to be put on hold until next year. However, keep following us on our Facebook page – we have a few things up our sleeves for spring!
Even though we have to postpone our 50th Anniversary celebration for the Belsnickel Craft Show, we have not totally cancelled it. We can’t do the show as usual, in a big way at the high school, as we have so many times in the past. But do not fear! We cannot let our fans down completely.
The Historical Society will be holding a Pop Up Belsnickel Craft Show at its building at 43 S. Chestnut St. on Friday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be NO admission fee. Vendors will be spaced out inside the building (and a surprise outside) for your shopping pleasure. Join us with your mask.
The dear old Belsnickel advised us to keep the children safe and to cancel the Bear Drop this year.
We apologize for all these cancellations, but as the old Belsnickel said about his trip in 1918 and 1919, adjustments have to be made. We want you all to stay safe and healthy so you can spend some great times with us in 2021!
Mark the following items on your calendars for 2021: Belsnickel Craft Show Nov. 26 & 27, 2021; Historic Holiday Tour Dec. 3, 2021 and the Bear Drop Dec. 31, 2021. In addition, many other exciting events are in the works for 2021. Watch our Facebook Page and website so you don’t miss the fun!
As the Belsnickel says, “Merry Christmas zu all, now chust go back to bed!”