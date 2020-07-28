The Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club recently announced that they have made $9,500 in community contributions to benefit local communities.
BJWC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, one of the world’s largest and oldest nonpartisan, nondenominational women’s volunteer service organizations.
The club year, which normally runs from September through May, looked a little different this year due to COVID-19. Despite only meeting in person until March, members continued to plan and raise money.
“It was important to us to remain as positive as we could and continue our fundraising efforts. Our local communities need to be reminded that kindness remains, and as members of BJWC, we push forward with hope in these challenging times,” said Danelle Matlack, Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club member.
BJWC’s biggest fundraiser of the year is their annual Girl’s Night Out Basket Raffle.
“We had to change the fundraiser from a live event to an online raffle. With a lot of hours from the event chair, Bridgit Petrauskas, and the cooperation of the entire club, we had a successful event and were able to distribute much needed funds to community charities,” said Judy Wetzel, BJWC president.
Notable 2020 contributions include a $6,400 donation to Boyertown Community Ambulance.
In speaking of the contribution, BJWC treasurer and ways and means chair Jane Prutzman said, “It was great to choose the Boyertown Lions Community Ambulance as our recipient for our proceeds from our Girl’s Night Out Basket Raffle this year. This organization has been providing this much needed community service since 1941.”
BJWC’s other contributions include a $600 donation to The Boyertown Salvation Army, $500 donation to Boyertown Area Multi-Service, the Boyertown Community Library, Operation Backpack, The State Theater Preservation Society, and Pillars of Light & Love.
A $400 donation was made to Happy 2Be Home, Designing 4 Hope, and United Through Reading Military Program. A $350 contribution went to support Shady Hollow Assisted Riding. A $250 donation was made to Garrett the Grand Batten Fighter. A $150 contribution supported Festival of the Trees, a $125 donation went to Canine Companions, and contributions in the amount of $100 were made to Colebrookdale Railroad Children’s Programs, and Lehigh Valley Hospital in memory of past member Elaine B. Mehle.
Other organizations and events supported include Tails of Honor Paws of Valor, Girls on the Run, and St. Jude’s Red Wagons Program.
Additionally, two $1,000 scholarships were designated to graduating Boyertown High School seniors to support their continuing education.
“I’m honored to be part of this hard-working group of women,” said Bridgit Petrauskas, Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club member. “We remain committed to strengthening our community through volunteerism. In addition, we value the relationships we have with each other and the non-profit organizations we encounter through our work with BJWC.”
Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club is looking to grow their membership. If you are interested in joining their efforts, visit their Facebook page GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Boyertown and be sure to look for information on their upcoming meet and greet event which is planned for Aug. 17.
BJWC meets monthly from September through May. Most meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in Boyertown.
