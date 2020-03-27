Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club recently held their Once Upon a Prom event at Miracles in Motion in Boyertown.
Once Upon a Prom is about helping girls have a memorable prom experience. Racks and racks of new and gently used dresses were set up and displayed with other items such as shoes and jewelry.
The event, which is in its sixth year, saw more than 50 young ladies browse the collection of 1,000 plus dresses. Most of the girls left with a dress and perhaps even a few accessories to complete the outfit.
“Finding that special dress is a huge part of going to prom and unfortunately, it can be a financial burden for some. We were thrilled with seeing fifty-three young women attend Once Upon a Prom this year. For our club members and volunteers, the highlight of the event truly is seeing the girl’s faces as they walk out in their chosen dress. It’s a favorite event among all of us!” said Anita Zuber, president of BJWC.
The event was held before the COVID-19 pandemic restricted large gatherings. The event saw local girls attending as well as those who traveled from areas such as Daniel Boone, Exeter, Oley, Fleetwood, Reading, Methacton, and even from North Penn.
“With the current uncertainty, we don’t know if any of these young ladies will get to wear their dress to prom this year, but we hope that they enjoyed the experience of selecting 'the perfect dress' and we are hopeful they can wear that dress for a future dance or special occasion,” said Danelle Matlack, BJWC member.
Once Upon a Prom Committee Chair Joanne Stauffer added, “We would like to thank everyone for coming out. We are so glad most of the girls were able to find a dress. Thank you for making this annual event a success and we hope you are able to attend your proms and may you be the best dressed!”
An event such as this wouldn’t be possible without community support from Miracles in Motion, In Ian’s Boots, Zuber Realty, and Revive.
While the event was free, voluntary donations were accepted. The money collected will be donated back to the community through programs such as Boyertown Post Prom.
Additional event information is available by contacting BJWC, Anita Zuber at 610-858-1351. For information about getting involved with Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club, visit their Facebook page GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Boyertown.
The Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club is comprised of a group of dedicated women who volunteer their time and talents to enrich the Boyertown area and beyond with projects benefiting our youth and those in need. BJWC organization is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), one of the world's largest and oldest nonpartisan, nondenominational, women's volunteer service organizations.