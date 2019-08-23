Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club recently announced that they have made $12,710 in community contributions to benefit the local community.
BJWC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, one of the world’s largest and oldest nonpartisan, nondenominational women’s volunteer service organizations. Currently the club has 32 members who not only give their time but also their talent for the betterment of Boyertown and the surrounding area.
The club year, which runs from September through May, is filled with meetings, social events, volunteering hours, and several fundraisers. As summer approached, BJWC allocated the funds they raised throughout the club year.
Notable 2019 contributions include a $7,160 donation to Salvation Army of Boyertown.
In speaking of the contribution, BJWC club president Anita Zuber said, “We were thrilled to choose The Boyertown Salvation Army as the recipient of our proceeds from our Girl’s Night Out Basket Raffle this year. We were amazed and impressed by the many programs and supports that they offer to community families.”
BJWC’s other contributions include a $500 donation to Happy 2 be Home, Designing for Hope, Boyertown Community Library, and Operation Backpack. A $250 donation was made to Canine Companions, Garrett the Grand Batten Fighter, Pillars of Light and Love, and Shady Hollow Assisted Riding. A $150 contribution was made to the State Theater. Contributions in the amount of $100 were made to the Boyertown Bear Challenge, Colebrookdale Railroad Children’s Programs, Mary’s Shelter, and Lehigh Valley Hospital in memory of past member Elaine B. Mehle.
Additionally, two $1,000 scholarships were designated to graduating Boyertown High School seniors to support their continuing education. April Hurlock received the Junior Woman's Club of Boyertown Scholarship. April is attending Bucknell University. Samara Rayco will receive the Elaine B. Mehle Memorial Scholarship and she will be attending Penn State University.
“It’s an honor to be part of this hard-working group of women,” said Danelle Matlack, Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club member. “We are committed to strengthening our community through volunteerism. In addition, we value the relationships we have with each other and the non-profit organizations we encounter through our work with BJWC. We work extremely hard, but we also have a lot of fun donating our time to events such as bingo at Chestnut Knoll, Once Upon a Prom, and holiday “Crafts with Kids” at Chillin’ on Main."
Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club is looking to grow their membership. If you are interested in joining their efforts, visit their Facebook page GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Boyertown or contact Anita Zuber, BJWC president at 610-858-1351. BJWC meets monthly from September through May. Most meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at Boyertown Multi-Service, 200 West Spring St., Boyertown.