Richard A Zuber Realty announced the winners of its 2nd annual Holiday Light Tour. Homeowners within a 10-mile radius of Boyertown added to the festivities of the season by decorating their homes and registering to be part of the Tour. There were 21 homes included in the tour.
More than 250 votes were cast; 350 to 400 participated in the tour between Dec. 4 and Jan. 6. The Grand Prize winner was awarded $100. Zuber Realty also congratulated Jessica Gladwin, a voter who won a $50 gift card.
Winners:
Grand Prize: 135 Cricket Ave, Boyertown
True Meaning of Christmas: 116 College Street, Boyertown
Most Elegant: 1424 Orchard Lane, Boyertown
Best Theme: 1774 County Line Road, Barto
Most Animated: 1080 Oak Hill Road, Gilbertsville
Most Kid-Friendly: 208 S. 7th Street, Bally
“A special thank you to everyone who participated in the holiday light tour. It was fun to see everyone get in the holiday spirit and highlight their homes,” said agent Jody Dolansky who coordinated the project. “We look forward to even greater participation next season.”