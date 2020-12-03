More than 200 battery-operated candles were distributed along Philadelphia Avenue in Boyertown for the Friendship Candle Project Light the Way.
Denney Electric and St. John’s Lutheran Church donated the candles, which were distributed by members of the Unity Tree of Boyertown Committee to continue a longstanding tradition of placing a candle in the window, representing friendship and welcome.
“Our community has been socially distant for many months, so we wanted to create the feeling of connectedness for the holidays,” said Amy Muzopappa, Chair for the Unity Tree of Boyertown Committee in a release. “This has been a tough year, so we felt our community needed something extra. For 2020, we want to see a light of friendship in every window as you drive through town.”
Also , the annual Unity Tree lighting event at the Gardens of Boyertown, 119-127 E. Philadelphia Ave., on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and via Facebook LIVE on Out & About in Eastern Berks page @EasternBerksLocal, featured an 18-foot Douglas Fir, donated by Mar-Jo Farms. The event includes candle lit caroling and musical jams with Funky Frets followed by a countdown and Mayor Marianne Deery lighting the tree.
Free and open to all, safety measures include following CDC guidelines of physical distancing and face coverings and the closure of E. Philadelphia Avenue between Chestnut and Washington to allow for adequate physical distancing for participants, as well as a hand sanitizing station provided by Boyertown Community Ambulance. Parking is in the Town Center Parking Lot, located at the corner of N. Reading Ave and E. Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown.
Event contributors were Berks-Mont Towing, Borough of Boyertown, Boyertown Area Fire & Rescue, Boyertown Community Ambulance Service, Building A Better Boyertown, Dallas Tree Service, Deal Me In Games, Denney Electric, Donnie Ellixson’s Gardens of Boyertown, Drumheller Construction Co., Eastern Berks Police Department, Ellixson’s Tae Kwon Do Academy, Funky Frets, Jamie & Jeff Cascino, Kim Welch, Mack Party Pros, Magical Wonders Vacations, Mar-Jo Farm, St. John’s Lutheran Church, The Other Farm & Forge, Tracy Mackey, and Zuber Realty.