BOYERTOWN — About 200 people gathered in the Gardens of Boyertown on Friday, Dec. 6, for the Berks-Mont Business Association’s first Unity Tree lighting ceremony.
“I have been dreaming of having a Christmas tree in Boyertown since I moved here five years ago. It is a wonderful thing to finally see it all coming together,” said Amy Muzopappa, executive director for the Berks-Mont Business Association and chairwoman of the Unity Tree Committee.
The 14-foot Douglas Fir was donated by Mar-Jo Farms in Boyertown. Owner, Marlo Weidenbaugh said, “This is our first year donating a tree for the lighting, but we plan to donate a bigger tree every year.”
“A permanent support mount for the tree has been placed underground for this tree and for the ones in years to come,” said Muzopappa.
The fir tree was decorated with about 2,500 lights and 60 ornaments.
“The ornaments are my favorite part,” said Penny Urbanski, 5, of Gilbertsville.
Thirty luminaries, with battery operated candles and weighed down with corn, lined a path to the tree.
Members of St. John's Lutheran Church choir led caroling. Songs included “Deck the Halls,” “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World” and “O Christmas Tree.”
On behalf of the Berks-Mont Business Association, Muzopappa welcomed the crowd, “I am delighted to join in celebration with you, to share the Unity Tree of Boyertown. This tree truly represents the coming together of many in our community.”
After a few words to the crowd, Mayor Marianne Deery officially lit the Unity Tree.
“We came out (to the tree lighting) because we've lived here for four years and haven't been to one yet. This year, the stars finally aligned for us to go. So, we wanted to make it a nice family night out,” said Emily Urbanski of Gilbertsville. “I like that it's called the Unity Tree, because it is the holidays and traditions like this that bring people together. It really gives you that hometown kinda feel that we love about Boyertown.”
“We decided to call this the Unity Tree, because there is no community without unity. (CommUNITY),” said Muzopappa.