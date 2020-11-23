The Boyertown Area Multi-Service will host the 14th Annual Festival of Trees virtually Dec. 3 to Dec. 14.
Sponsors decorated themed trees for display. An online raffle via a link on the Multi-Service website will connect the public to view the trees and purchase raffle tickets to win their favorite tree. Support from this event benefits the many programs and services that Multi-Service provides for the community.
“We will certainly miss the human interaction of our event! Over 2,000 people visit Festival of Trees each year. With the health and safety of our community as our number one priority, moving the event online was the right thing to do,” said Heather Lewis, Executive Administrator at the Boyertown Area Multi-Service, Inc. “Instead of viewing trees and purchasing raffle tickets in person, it will be done in front of a computer in the comfort of one’s home. Winning tickets receive the tree with all the trimmings!”
The decorated trees are on display at the Boyertown Area Multi-Service Senior Center at 200 West Spring St.
“We currently have 38 trees, but we could have a few more by the date of the event,” she said. “Community businesses and individuals sponsor a tree.”
There are sponsorship levels from $150 for a 6.5 foot tree to $1,000 for an 8 foot tree. Multi-Service provides their pre-lit tree. The sponsor decorates their tree in the theme of their choice.
“Some are traditional and some are whimsical, but they are all creative works of art,” said Lewis.
Support of this event helps to fund the many programs and services provided by Boyertown Area Multi-Service.
“There is a greater need for our services due to recent economic events,” she said. “For instance, Preston’s Pantry food distribution through October increased by over 600% from last year. In October alone, we supplied 34,129 pounds of food to those facing food insecurity in our community.”
Lewis talked about the importance of continuing this tradition amid COVID-19 restrictions.
“Everyone is striving for normalcy. Our goal was to still provide our annual event in the safest way possible. Providing virtual entertainment while supporting the mission at Multi-Service was important to us,” said Lewis.
“While our supporters will miss the live event, we hope that they appreciate us still providing a Boyertown holiday tradition,” she added.
The online link will be posted on Multi-Service website (www.boyertownareamulti-service.org) and Facebook page starting at noon on Dec. 3 and concludes at noon on Dec. 14. For questions, call the Multi-Service at 610-367-6957.