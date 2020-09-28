BOYERTOWN — Gerhart, Hartman & Ritner Insurance, in cooperation with the Boyertown Park and Recreation Board, will sponsor a major paper-shredding event on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event, which is open to the public, will take place at the GHR office complex, 138 South Reading Avenue (rear), Boyertown, PA 19512. Participants should look for signage and enter the property via the alley off East Second Street and exit to Warwick Street.
A professional paper-shredding company and truck will be on-site so that any confidential paperwork will be shredded immediately.
Participants will be asked to make a contribution, with all money earmarked for Boyertown Area Multi-Service programs and projects. GHR Insurance is handling all costs associated with the actual paper-shredding equipment.
The event is typically held in April at the Boyertown Community Park, in conjunction with the annual Earth Fest activities. However, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Earth Fest event.
Questions can be directed to Jim Davidheiser at 484-706-3262 or jdavidheiser@coveragenow.com.