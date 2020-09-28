Boyertown Pickleball held its first tournament at the Boyertown Community Park on Sept. 12.
Forty-eight players competed in “luck of the draw” — each team played four games with a different partner each time. Many spectators enjoyed watching the fast-paced matches from early morning through mid-afternoon.
Winners in the 3.5 play level: John Hofstaedter and Victor Rodriguez (1st place), Ed Greth and Jean Phillips (2nd place).
Winners in the 3.0 play level: Jason Falzone and Fred Sicila (1st place) and Tim Green and Janet Luneau (2nd place).
The event was organized by Jackie Basch with the assistance of Gaby Esz, Anita Meehan and Jean Philips, plus many volunteers. The event raised $2,000 through entrance fees, raffles and business donations with the proceeds going towards the borough’s court maintenance.
Boyertown Pickleball has grown by leaps and bounds this summer! Veteran players made good use of the courts to hone their skills, get a great workout and enjoy friendly competition. They welcomed and encouraged many newcomers of all ages as they learned the game. Pickleball is a paddle sport played with a wiffle ball on a badminton-sized court and a tennis-style net.
The next tournament – mixed doubles – will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; rain date is Sunday, Oct. 11.
Spectators are welcome to come out to see this exciting sport and support the area’s finest players.