The Boyertown School Board held a special meeting Tuesday, March 3, to discuss plans and precautions for containing a coronavirus outbreak.
As of early Wednesday, March 4, the flu-like coronavirus, or COVID-19, has spread to 15 states, infecting 100 Americans and killing nine, according to federal health officials.
There are no confirmed cases in Pennsylvania, said Dana Bedden, superintendent, and Boyertown doesn’t anticipate school closures.
Despite the current risk for local contraction being low, Bedden said Berks superintendents are working to develop a countywide infectious disease plan. He said the plan would allow for some consistency and exchange of resources if combating the virus in schools becomes necessary.
Bedden noted that circumstances are evolving quickly. He said the district plans to keep parents up to date as developments occur.
To that end, Bedden said Boyertown has added a “coronavirus information and updates” page to the district website, www.boyertownasd.org, which includes links from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health.
Bedden said the district is already taking some precautions, such as regularly encouraging students to wash hands and follow common virus prevention practices.
He said parents should keep children home when sick, and that the state secretary of health has provided guidelines for more leniency in allowing absences.
“I encourage parents with concerns to communicate with their school and principal,” Bedden said. “We can try to work with you and develop and plan of action so that your (absent) children can still get something provided for teaching and learning.”
If isolated cases of coronavirus do occur, the district would likely try to keep classes running normally by cleaning affected areas with misters and other disinfectants after hours, Bedden said.
“The state departments of health and education will dictate the crisis response in terms of shutting down school,” Bedden said. “Short of there being an emergency that we have to immediately deal with, we won’t really be going that route, unless somebody of a high agency says to do so.”
Also discussed were a pair of upcoming field trips to states or countries that have reported cases of infection.
Bedden floated the possibility of canceling the first trip to Orlando set to take place from March 10 to 14, but decided to keep the trip as scheduled.
Administrators noted that there are no travel restrictions to the area. They said travel agents organizing the trip reported no changes in the safety status of areas where students will be staying.
Bedden said a protocol for virus prevention is being developed for the trip, and the 215 attending students may be subject to mandatory handwashing and other virus prevention tactics overseen by faculty.
The possibility of canceling another trip — to the Netherlands, Paris and London — in April was also discussed.
Bedden suggested the trip was too far in advance and circumstances are not severe enough for any changes to be made for that trip.
No officials spoke in favor of canceling either trip. Board President Brandon Foose advised administrators to release communications to the public, noting that the board currently has no plans to cancel or change either trip.
Bedden noted that future federal travel restrictions could occur suddenly, in which case the trips may be canceled, rescheduled or rerouted to a different destination.