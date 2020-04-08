St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 9:30 a.m. worship via livestream video from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and our prayers abound! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. This Sunday is the second Sunday of Easter, and, at St. Luke, the Verse of the Year Sunday. “Jesus said to them again, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I send you.’” John 20:21.
Closed: Our weekly activities, meetings, and rehearsals are canceled. Also, the Community Clothing Rack is closed, in accordance with the requests of the governor. We are practicing lots of hand washing and social distancing. Pick up your phone, and call a loved one or a friend. Should you need to contact us at St. Luke, call 610-367-9738.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Canceled: Due to the coronavirus, all in-service worship services and activities have been suspended.
Sunday Worship Services: will be livestreamed via Facebook at 10:15 a.m.
Boy Scout Hoagie Sale: for April has been canceled.
Mother/Daughter Banquet: for May 9 has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Upcoming Events: Community Day May 30, Music Celebration June 7, Vacation Bible School July 27 to 31.
Trinity Baseball Outing: This year’s Reading Phillies Game will be held on July 25. Price of $33 per person includes the All You Can Eat Buffet. See Dennis Schaeffer.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Closed: Due to the coronavirus, all events have been temporarily canceled. This includes our Saturday evening meal and worship services. Our office will also remain closed. Join us online for worship and messages on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown). For updates, check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Closed: Due to the Stay-at-Home order and non-essential services being closed in effect, Christ Lutheran Church will not be having services in our sanctuary through May 3, but a member led services will be available on our YouTube, website at www.christniantic.com and Facebook page. There are many area Lutheran churches that offer either Facebook Live services or YouTube services that we are asking our church family to tune into during this time. Let us, as Christians, unite in worship, prayer and love as we go through this season of Easter. Peace be with you all!
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
April 19: we will continue celebrating the Easter season. Our services can be found on-line at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Updates: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.